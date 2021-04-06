Izvestia analyzed data from the World Bank on the sovereign debt of the former Soviet republics, except for Russia: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan. The World Bank does not publish information about the Baltic countries – Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

The largest sovereign creditor of the post-Soviet republics as of the end of 2019 is Russia. The Russian Federation issued loans to states in the amount of $ 9.2 billion. The main debtors are Belarus ($ 8.1 billion), Ukraine ($ 600 million) and Armenia ($ 400 million).

After the Russian Federation, most of all interstate loans to the former USSR countries were issued by China – $ 6.6 billion. The PRC gave loans primarily to Belarus ($ 3.5 billion), as well as Kyrgyzstan ($ 1.8 billion) and Tajikistan ($ 1.1 billion).

In total, the national debt of 11 countries is $ 104 billion. This amount includes government bond issues, loans from other states and development institutions.

China is the world’s largest sovereign creditor with a total portfolio of $ 113 billion. Post-Soviet countries occupy a relatively small share in it. China’s largest borrowers are Pakistan ($ 19 billion), Kenya ($ 7.5 billion) and Angola ($ 6.9 billion).

Japan is next to China in the list of key creditors of post-Soviet countries. Tokyo issued loans for $ 3.2 billion. Most of all – Uzbekistan ($ 1.2 billion), Ukraine ($ 600 million) and Kazakhstan ($ 400 million).

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Manna Celestial: China became the main creditor of the former Soviet countries after the Russian Federation