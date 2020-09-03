Highlights: India occupies three important peaks of south shore of Pangong lake

India’s position becomes very strong in Eastern Ladakh

Now there is talk on par, first China was not even ready to talk on Pangong area

Nowhere are China-India soldiers anywhere face to face

Tensions continue between India and China over LAC in eastern Ladakh, but since the night of 29-30 August, LAC is now being negotiated with China. Earlier China was not ready to talk about the Pangong area, but now an important step of the Indian Army has changed the attitude of China.

The Indian Army strengthened its position by occupying three important peaks on the south bank of Pangong Lake on the night of 29–30 August. Since then, China has been continuously saying that the Indian Army should withdraw from these peaks. However, it has been made clear from the Indian Army that the army has not crossed the LAC and it is in its own territory, so there is no question of moving from the peaks.

Important message from Indian Army

According to an army official, in the five-time commander-level talks, China was asked to return to the northern shore of Pangong Lake, i.e. the Finger Area, but China did not agree to talk about the Pangong area. Even after the negotiation of disengagement, the Chinese soldiers went back some from the base of Finger-4 but remained present on the top of Finger-4. Now that Indian troops have settled on the important peaks of the south shore, the Chinese attitude seems to have changed in the conversation. Now India is talking from a strong position. He said that from the Indian Army, China also got a clear indication that India knows how to respond to China’s trickery.

Blunt situation in East Ladakh due to China’s action to change LAC

War on the peaks

An army officer said that the most important thing in mountain warfare, which is in the mountains, is who is occupying the peaks. One who is on the heights will always have an advantage as he can also monitor the other party’s movements and target comfortably. There is currently a war of occupation between India and China in eastern Ladakh. While China strengthened its position by occupying the peaks from Finger-4 to Finger-8 in the northern shore of Pangong Lake, India strengthened its position by reaching important peaks in the south shore. On the northern side too, India has changed its position and has deployed troops on those heights which shows the area of ​​Finger-4.

China defeats Aksai Chin in Pangong

Necessary thing so that tension does not increase

Brigade Commander level meeting between India and China Army is going on for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday. There is no consensus in it yet. According to an army officer, the talks are necessary so that the tension does not escalate further. Through negotiation, one can put their sides in front of each other. He said that there is no such situation anywhere on LAC where the soldiers of both countries are completely face to face. However, the deployment of both army’s artillery units is such that both are at each other’s firing range.

75-80% Winter Stocking Puri

The Indian Army has also completed preparations for winter deployment on LAC. There are troops stationed in the forward area too, and this time more than 30 thousand additional soldiers will be on the ALC as compared to other winters. For this, the work of winter stocking (delivery of all necessary items for winter) is going on. According to an official, about 75-80% of the winter stocking has been completed and the Indian Army is ready to deal with every situation.