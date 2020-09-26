China has become a big issue in the US presidential election in November. Republican Party candidate Donald Trump and Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden are consistently making more than one statement against China. The current President Donald Trump is blaming China for the Corona virus infection in all his rallies. Not only this, those who have accused Biden of being lenient towards China.Trump said addressing an election rally in Newport Virginia on Friday that the US economy was in a strong state when the virus came from China. He said that he should never have let this happen. We will not forget this. We stopped (economic activities) and saved the lives of millions. We have opened it now.

Will end its dependence on China

Trump said that if he comes to power again for the next four years, he will make America a manufacturing hub in the world. He said that we will end our dependence on China forever. Trump also said that relations with China after the Corona virus did not mean much to him. He expressed deep disappointment towards China.

Good relationship with Jinping makes no sense

Regarding the relationship with Xi Jinping, Donald Trump said that I had very good relations with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but this epidemic occurred … We had made a good trade agreement, but for me it is not like before . Does it have any meaning now? The US and China signed the first phase of a trade deal early in the year. Trump has refused to renegotiate the deal with China.

America badly affected by Corona

Explain that the US has been worst affected by the corona virus infection. More than two million Americans have died due to this virus. At the same time, the country’s economy has shrunk, due to which jobs of millions of people have also been lost.