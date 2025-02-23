China registered 9,020 million interregional passenger trips before, during and after holidays on the occasion of the New Year Lunar, which meant an increase of 7.1% compared to the same holiday period of 2024 and a historic record, he reported this Sunday The official Xinhua agency.

Considered as him greater annual movement of people in the Asian giantthis 40 -day period, known as ‘Chunyun’, started on January 14 and concluded on February 22, although the largest peak of travel was registered between January 28 and February 4.

According to official data, Most of these displacements were produced by road (Around 8,390 million), well above railway trips (513 million) and airplanes (90.2 million).

The Asian country exceeded 8,400 interregional displacements during the ‘Chunyun’ of 2024although the forecasts of Beijing that year contemplated exceeding 9,000 million, a figure that was not achieved for the bad weather, which caused delays and cancellations in the transport service and problems in the infrastructure of several regions.

On January 29, millions of Chinese welcomed the year of the snake and, for a week, The country was paralyzed to meet traditions such as cleaning houses Thoroughly, hang paper cuts to attract good luck, decorate the streets and celebrate large family banquets.