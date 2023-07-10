A BBC police source did not say how old the victims of the daycare attack were.

Six one person was killed in a stabbing at a kindergarten in southeast China’s Guangdong province, according to the British the BBC. In addition, one person has been injured.

The local police told the BBC about the incident, according to which a 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a “deliberate attack”.

According to the police, the attack happened on Monday morning at 7:40 local time. The BBC story does not mention how old the dead were.