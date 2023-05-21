China bans purchase of Micron products due to national cybersecurity threat

In China, national operators of critical information infrastructure have been banned from buying products from US chip maker Micron Technology. This is reported TASS with reference to the State Chancellery for Cyberspace of the PRC.

According to the department, the company’s products threaten national cybersecurity.

Earlier, China began checking chip maker Micron for a possible threat to national security. The Idaho-based company is one of the three leaders in the global Dram memory chip market, along with South Korean Samsung and Hynix. However, the audit showed that Micron has quite serious potential problems with network security.

It was reported that the United States called on South Korea to limit the supply of semiconductors to China if it bans the American company Micron from importing its chips. The American authorities have asked Seoul to influence the largest suppliers Samsung and Hynix so that they do not increase sales.