China has prohibited the use of iPhones for central government officials, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The actions of Manzana they fell 3.6% on Wednesday after the news, closing at $182.91 in New York. It marked the biggest daily drop in a month. Before wednesday, Manzana it was up 46% this year.

The WSJ reports that managers have been notifying employees of the ban via chat groups or meetings. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs was contacted Manzana for a statement on the matter, but has not received a response.

A source who regularly deals with Chinese central government agencies told CNN that Chinese officials were already following an unwritten rule to avoid iPhones since before the pandemic despite the apparent absence of a formal policy. The source asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the subject.

The source added that central government officials tend to use smartphones from major domestic companies, especially Huawei.

In June 2022, CNN reported that some Chinese government ministries had banned Teslas from entering their facilities due to security concerns.

The CEO of ManzanaTim Cook, paid a high-profile visit to the country in March. China it is an important market and manufacturing hub for the company, accounting for around 19% of its total revenue.

The prohibition of iphone to government officials it could be retaliation for similar moves by the United States against Chinese technology and could have a chilling effect on Manzana and other major foreign brands with an established presence in China.

Huawei and ZTE from China have long been subject to US restrictions. And in November 2022, the Biden administration barred approval of new telecommunications equipment from both companies because it poses “an unacceptable risk” to US national security.

TikTok it has also been banned on devices issued by multiple US institutions, including the House of Representatives, New York City, Montana, New Jersey, Ohio, Texas and Georgia, due to concerns that the Chinese government could gain access to user data through its Chinese parent company, bytedance.

Via: CNN

Editor’s note: This had already been announced by the Chinese government a few months ago, but had not been implemented. I feel like it’s more of a reprisal than a concern for national security. In any case, the actions of both governments seem to me to be very boomer.