China banned some reality shows and ordered broadcasters to convey a “more masculine image of men”, in the midst of the government’s offensive to retake control of the entertainment world.

Beijing tries to clean up a sector marked in recent months by a scandal series culminating in the arrest in August of huge star Kris Wu, suspected of rape.

For her part, actress Zheng Shuang received a $ 46 million fine (about 39 million euros) for tax evasion.

Kris Wu, the actor and singer at the center of a scandal in the Chinese entertainment world.

Television shows that allow viewers to vote en masse for their favorite candidate are very popular in China, but also highly criticized for their nefarious influence that drives some fans into irrational behavior.

“Television networks and online platforms should no longer broadcast programs that promote idolatry or reality shows,” the National Television and Radio Administration said in a statement on Wednesday.

The regulator encourages the establishment of “correct” beauty criteria and to banish “effeminate” men and “vulgar influencers.” The excellence of traditional Chinese culture and advanced socialist culture must be strengthened and “vigorously promoted,” he stressed.

Faced with a decline in the country’s birth rate, Beijing lashes out at the effeminate appearance of some celebrities, inspired by Korean pop stars.

Last week, the online video service iQiyi, the Chinese equivalent of Netflix, canceled reality show filming.

The new measures that, in principle seem to affect only show business, already have antecedents in other areas and aim to silence – in the best of cases – sexual diversities.

Days ago, the University of Shanghai asked all the houses of higher studies in the country to “draw up a list” of LGBTQ + students and provide information about their “state of mind.”

The news had been alerted with concern by the students on social networks, where they published the screenshot of the directive in which the university requested “research and search” the students who are part of that community and “find information about their psychological conditions, their political position, their social contacts and other relevant requirements” not specified.

With information from the ANSA and AFP agency