Goodbye to the iPhone in the pockets of Chinese officials. The Government of the Asian giant has decreed the prohibition of the iconic telephone manufactured by the American company for professional use in at least three ministries, one more step to reduce dependence on foreign technology. This new measure comes in the middle of a campaign to filter the information that comes from abroad and is a severe setback for Apple. The impact on the apple firm has already been felt in the parquet: in the last two sessions —waiting for the close of this Thursday—, its shares are left around 7% and they see almost 200,000 million dollars disappear (180,000 million euros).

This Wednesday, the North American company left 3% on the stock market and this Thursday it lost around 3.5% well into the session. Marilena Orfanides, managing partner of Coventina, a company dedicated to financial advice, however, believes that this decline in Apple’s price is “circumstantial” and downplays the movement of the Chinese government. The expert points out, in conversation with this newspaper, her confidence in Apple and points to the technological war between the Asian giant and the United States as the main culprit for the stock market crash.

All indications point to the decision of the Chinese regime, led by Xi Jinping, to have opted for this counteroffensive in response to the restrictions imposed in the United States on Huawei phones or the TikTok network. At a time of growing rivalry between the two powers, the ban on the use of iPhones by officials was already applied in some regions of the Asian country. Now, however, it becomes a State policy.

The Chinese president has also requested that state offices invest more in purchasing policies for computers and operating systems manufactured by local companies. In 2021, Beijing already imposed restrictions on the use of the Tesla vehicle, also American, for fear of leaks by members of its armed forces. The Asian giant missed its target as sales continued apace.

The company founded by Steve Jobs is preparing one of the most important events of the year for the firm these days: the presentation, next Tuesday, of the new iPhone model, the 15th, and of a new version of the Apple Watch. Orfanides, from Coventina, recalls that, in other years, the days prior to the launch of the new Apple devices also resulted in declines.

