China bans entry to foreigners from Canada

China decided to temporarily ban the entry of foreigners coming from Canada to its lands even if they hold valid residence permits, as announced by the Chinese embassy in Ottawa.

“All foreign nationals with valid Chinese residence permits for work or for personal reasons are temporarily prohibited from entering China if they come from Canada,” the embassy website states.

The embassy added that holders of diplomatic passports are not covered by this decision, stressing that “this decision is temporary and that China must make due to the current pandemic.”

For its part, Canada announced tighter conditions for entering its territory.

And travelers to Canada must undergo a mandatory examination to detect the infection or quarantine for three days at their expense in a hotel, awaiting the result.

And later, they must continue to quarantine their home for 14 days if the test result is negative, and in a health center if it is positive. No date has yet been set for the implementation of this measure.

On Sunday, Canada recorded more than 774,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began, and 20,000 deaths.