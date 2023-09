How did you feel about the content of this article?

iPhone 14 advertisement at bus stop in China: ban on use by employees of central government agencies is another chapter in Beijing’s tech war against the West | Photo: Dinkun Chen/Wikimedia Commons

A report published on Wednesday (6) by the Wall Street Journal reported that China has banned employees of central government agencies from using iPhones and other devices from foreign companies in their work.

According to sources revealed to the American newspaper, in recent weeks, these employees have received instructions in this regard from their superiors through chat groups or in meetings at the workplace. The scope of the order is not yet known.

It is speculated that the measure is part of a guideline that Beijing has adopted in recent years to reduce dependence on foreign technologies. To this end, it has encouraged the local production of semiconductor chips and guided government officials and state-owned companies to use Chinese software.

However, there are other fronts in this battle against Western technologies. In China, the use of ChatGPT is prohibited, on the grounds that the tool can be used to disseminate US propaganda and manipulate Chinese public opinion.

For this reason, after the launch of the OpenAI application in November 2022, there was a race among the large Chinese technology companies to create their chatbots. However, users complain about the questionable performance and ideological constraints of these platforms.

On the American side, different government spheres have prohibited public officials from using the Chinese app TikTok, and in May Montana became the first state to ban the use of the social network by the entire population, a restriction that will come into force in early 2024.

Another recent US action was President Joe Biden’s announcement in August of an executive order restricting certain US investments in technology sectors in China. The move is aimed at curbing potential technology collaboration that could spur Chinese military modernization and threaten US national security.