China bans 38 footballers for life for betting

In China, 38 football players have been banned for life for betting and participating in fixed matches. This was reported on website China Football Association (CFA).

The two-year investigation found that 120 matches involving 41 clubs were fixed. Those banned for life include former China internationals Jin Jingdao and Gu Chao, as well as South Korea midfielder Song Joon-ho.

In March 2024, former Chinese Football Association Chairman Chen Xuyuan was sentenced to life in prison for corruption. His deputy Li Yuyi was sentenced to 11 years in prison in August 2024 for accepting bribes.

On August 28, it became known that the Russian Handball Federation (RHF) disqualified handball player Tamerlan Musaev for betting on sporting events. The player is suspended from matches until December 31, 2024.