After 18 months of blockingChina’s online games regulator has granted publishing licenses to 45 foreign video games for release in China. Included in this list are games like Pokémon Unite from Nintendo and Gwent: The Witcher Card Game from CD Projekt. In addition, the Chinese body has also approved 84 games produced in China.

The approval of imported games actually marks the end of the Beijing blockade on the video game industry. China hadn’t just denied publishing a license to a series of titles, but had blocked the entire rating system, leaving many games in limbo.

Unlike most other countries, video games have to be approved by regulatory authorities before being released in China, the largest game market in the world. Beijing’s blockade on the sector has dealt a major blow to Chinese tech companies, including Tencent Holdings and NetEase Inc, which make huge revenues from publishing domestically developed games as well as imported video games.

At the moment we don’t have a complete list of the approved games, but according to the source the most relevant name is that of Pokémon Unite. Gwent The Witcher Card Game may instead have been approved too late given that CD Projekt RED has already announced the end of support.