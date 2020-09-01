In China, bamboo, thanks to its resistance and dense wood, is very popular for making chopsticks. A single branch can create up to 600 pairs. Before being processed at the factory, they are collected by bamboo cutters in the mountainous lands, who choose them with care, taking care for example not to pick them too young.

Bamboo is also found on the plate, in the form of shoots. Rich in protein, amino acids and calcium, their crunchy flesh is highly appreciated by the Chinese, who have been consuming them for over a thousand years. Over the years, they have gained such popularity that they can be found today both in popular stalls and tables in top restaurants.

The JT

The other subjects of the news