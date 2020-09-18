Thousands of people have now been found positive for a bacterial infection in northeast China after having suffered the first attack of the corona virus. The bacterium is spread after leaking into a government biopharmaceutical plant producing vaccines. Health officials have told that 3,245 people have brucellosis in Lanjhu with a population of about 3 million people.This disease, called Malta or Mediterranean Fever, can be caused by the use of animal or animal products that are infected with infection. There is fever, joint and headache. So far no one has died of this infection and 1,401 people have been tested after screening 22,000 people. Chinese officials say that this infection is not spreading from humans to humans.

Expired disinfectant use

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), some symptoms may remain for a long time if an infection occurs, while others may even go away completely, such as arthritis or swelling in an organ. The Chinese administration has found that the biopharmaceutical plant used expired disinfectants. Brucell vaccines were being made here. Because of this, the bacteria never completely cleared from the factory exhaust.

Factory license seized

The gas coming out from here became aerosol and reached Lanjhu Veterinary Research Institute with air. In December last year, 200 people were infected with it. Sheep, cattle and pigs help in the spread of bacteria. The factory had apologized for the incident but its license was withdrawn and victims would be compensated from October. At the same time, 11 public hospitals have been asked to checkup patients for free.