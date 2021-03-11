During the closing session, the National People’s Congress of China (ANP) endorsed a series of guidelines, among which the electoral reform in Hong Kong stands out, with which Beijing will have greater control over the island and minimizes the role of citizens in the election of its leaders. Although the ANP has no real powers, the Communist Party of China uses its annual meeting, the highest-profile political event, to showcase the government’s plans and communicate its most important decisions.

Despite the strong wave of protests in the last two years, the calls of the international community and the tensions generated with many Western governments, the Chinese legislature gave the green light this Thursday, March 11, to a reform to strengthen its control over Hong Kong .

With 2,895 votes in favor, zero against and one abstention, China’s top legislature supported the plan to give a pro-Beijing committee the power to appoint more Hong Kong legislators. The measure thus reduces the number of deputies that can be elected by citizens.

Thus, an Election Committee of 1,500 members will elect the director of the Hong Kong Executive and a “relatively large” number, not yet specified, of members of its legislature, composed of 90 seats. Local media in the semi-autonomous territory previously reported that China will select a third of the members of the Legislative Council.

Beijing wants to see “patriots ruling Hong Kong,” said the country’s Prime Minister Li Keqiang, adding that the changes would “safeguard national security” in the territory and support “prosperity and stability.”

The aforementioned committee would be made up of people from five segments of society, including business and political figures, but all will be selected to respond to the interests of the central government. That would give the pro-Beijing forces more influence than they would through the popular vote.

Now the text of the reform will be in the hands of a Legal committee of the Chinese Legislative, which will be in charge of drafting a final version that will then have to be ratified by the Standing Committee of the Assembly. However, the ANP has no real powers. Its function is to support all the decisions taken in advance by the central government, so its approval is imminent.

“The people of Hong Kong will be deprived of their rights … Beijing wants to exercise very strict control. It is not democracy,” said Emily Lau, a former Hong Kong legislator.

Over the past two years, thousands of Hong Kongers have protested to demand greater independence, a system promised by Beijing when Hong Kong ceased to be a British colony in 1997.

” This is the latest step by Beijing to hollow out the space for democratic debate in Hong Kong ” Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab says that the decision to reform Hong Kong’s electoral system will only further undermine confidence & trust in China. Full statement📑 – Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) March 11, 2021

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the move is “contrary to promises made by China itself” on Hong Kong and “will only further undermine confidence” in Xi Jinping’s government.

Last year, the ruling party used the NPC session to impose a national security law in Hong Kong in response to protests that began in 2019. Under that law, 47 former legislators and other pro-democracy figures have been arrested on charges. of subversion that carry up to life sentences.

The ANP approves its new development plan until 2025

The Chinese legislature also backed the ruling party’s latest five-year development plan, which will set the tone for the country’s politics until 2025. The move focuses on transforming the country into a greater creator of technology and self-reliance in this field.

The move threatens to worsen tensions with Washington and Europe over trade and market access.

During the closing session, the Chinese premier said that economic growth could be “even faster” than this year’s official target of “more than 6%” announced last week. Experts in economic forecasts expect an expansion of at least 8%.

China was the only power that grew last year, in the heat of the appearance of Covid-19, while the United States, Europe and Japan fought with new outbreaks of the virus that forced the closure or restrictions of their economies. Chinese growth accelerated to 6.5% from the previous year in the last quarter of 2020.

With AP and EFE