The Coronavirus pandemic has hit the Chinese auto market in March. In the third month of the year the sales of new cars on the largest market in the world are indeed decreased by 11.7% compared to March 2021, a figure that goes against the trend, especially with the 18.7% growth that was recorded in February. Overall, 22.3 million cars were delivered across China, a relatively small number due to production restrictions imposed by several car manufacturers operating in the country, Tesla above all.

“The recent pandemic situation has been quite severe, so the March figures were not too good – commented Chen Shihua, deputy secretary general of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, who released the data for the third month of the year – Currently we don’t see many improvements in April”. As mentioned, Tesla was the car manufacturer that was most affected by the impact of the lockdown imposed in some areas of China, in particular that of Shanghai where the company manages its Gigafactory: in March, the company led by Elon Musk assembled only 55,462 electric in its Chinese factory, due to the suspension of operations ordered for two days around the middle of the month. Just for comparison, the same plant produced 68,117 electric in January.