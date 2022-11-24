China | Authorities ordered six million people into a corona lockdown in the city of Zhengzhou

The corona lockdown for the city of Zhengzhou was announced shortly after workers at an electronics factory in the city clashed with Chinese security officials on Wednesday.

China’s Authorities on Thursday imposed a lockdown in the central city of Zhengzhou, where large-scale protests broke out at a huge electronics factory on Wednesday. This is reported by the news agency AFP.

Corona measures affect several city districts and more than six million people, i.e. about half of the city’s residents.

People living in the city center are not allowed to leave the area without a negative corona test and permission from the authorities. Residents have also been instructed not to leave the house except in urgent situations.

In addition, residents of eight districts must take a daily corona test.

The city’s lockdown has been announced to begin at midnight on Friday and last for five days.

From the new ones The corona measures were announced shortly after a group of employees of the Foxconn company’s large factory in Zhengzhou clashed with the Chinese security authorities on Wednesday.

The authorities already ordered the 200,000-employee factory complex into a corona lockdown at the beginning of November due to the increasing number of infections. The employees have been living and working at the factory ever since. Even thousands of factory workers are said to have fled the factory before the corona lockdown.

Taiwan’s Foxconn is the world’s largest electronics contract manufacturer, producing equipment for many international brands. The factory in Zhengzhou is the largest manufacturer of iPhones for the technology company Apple. The city is also known as Iphone City.

AFP according to an employee interviewed, Wednesday’s protests started because of a dispute over incentives. Foxconn has attracted workers to stay at the factory with wage increases and additional bonuses.

In addition, according to the source, many factory workers are frustrated because of the “chaotic” conditions.

Some of the employees already said in videos published on social media that they were, among other things, forced to sleep in the same dormitories with corona-positive employees. They also complained about the lack of food.

On Thursday, Foxconn issued an apology regarding the payment of the fees. It blamed the problems on a technical fault in the pay system. It also said it would address the concerns and “reasonable demands” of the protesting workers.

The company previously denied the employees’ claims that they had to sleep with corona-positive persons in the same premises. It also claimed to have paid the premiums on time.

Zhengzhou corona measures are part of China’s strict “zero policy” during the corona era, which has caused widespread frustration among citizens.

The corona measures have caused occasional protests across China. The Foxconn factory protests are among the most publicized unrest.

Many big cities in China, such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chongqing, have recently tightened their corona measures.

Strictly despite corona lockdowns, travel restrictions and mass testing, China’s daily corona numbers grew to record highs on Thursday. 31,454 corona infections were confirmed in the country, which is still quite a small number compared to China’s population of 1.4 billion.

There were 675 confirmed corona infections in Zhengzhou on Thursday, most of which were asymptomatic. City officials said Wednesday that Zhengzhou’s infection rate remained “serious and complex.”