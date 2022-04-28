The reply to the British Foreign Minister on the hypothesis of an alliance with a global perspective

China attacks NATO, which is “an instrument of individual countries to seek hegemony” not only in the North Atlantic, but also in Asia-Pacific, to which it has turned in recent years “to show its power and foment conflicts “.

This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, in response to the opinions expressed by British Foreign Minister Liz Truss on the importance of NATO to have a global perspective – citing Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific – found that “as a product of the Cold War and the largest military alliance in the world, the Alliance should assess the situation and make the necessary adjustments.