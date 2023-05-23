China denies being guilty of unwanted interference in the Netherlands. Foreign Minister Qin Gang says that Dutch intelligence services are spreading ‘lies’ about his country. Earlier this year, the AIVD and MIVD warned of unwanted influence of China in the Netherlands.
Roland Smith
Latest update:
23-05-23, 20:04
