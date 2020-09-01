Highlights: Chinese army was trying to change the ‘status quo’ on the southern shore of Pangong lake

The tension along the eastern Ladakh border has increased rather than diminished. On the southern shore of Pangong Lake, the Chinese army again tried to encroach on the night of 29-30 August. The Indian Army has not only thwarted their plans, but has increased their deployment at all ‘strategic points’ in the area. The Army has further strengthened the overall surveillance mechanism in all areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The brigade commander level met in Chushul on Monday to alleviate tensions following the latest incident between the two countries. The second round of this meeting may continue on Tuesday. Monday’s meeting lasted about five and a half hours.

Delhi has a keen eye on the situation in Ladakh

Top Army officials have reviewed the entire situation in East Ladakh. Army Chief General MM Narwane held a meeting with top military officials over the latest confrontation. The news agency PTI quoted a source as saying, “The army occupies all strategic points in the Pangong So area and has strengthened the deployment of troops and weapons.” The source said that the new deployment will bring huge benefits to India in this area. India has also deployed troops from special operations battalions in the region.

Tension between India and China, understand the strategic importance of Pangong Lake

Arrangement to give a reasonable answer to China on the border

The PTI quoted sources as saying that a large number of Chinese soldiers were heading towards the southern coast of Pangong Soo. Their motive was to encroach at that place but the Indian Army made an important deployment to thwart the attempt. Sources said the Indian Air Force has also been asked to step up its surveillance in view of increasing Chinese air activities in areas along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. There are reports that China has deployed long-range fighter aircraft J-20 and several other key assets at the strategically located Hotan airbase, which is about 310 km from eastern Ladakh.



All IAF fighters stationed near LAC

In the last three months, the Indian Air Force has deployed all its major combat aircraft such as the Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar and Mirage 2000 aircraft near the border areas. The Indian Air Force patrolled the eastern Ladakh region during the night and gave a clear message to China that it is ready to deal with any situation in the mountainous region. The Indian Air Force has also deployed Apache combat helicopters in eastern Ladakh as well as Chinook heavy-lift helicopters to transport troops to various advance locations.

China constantly instigating LAC, deployed J-20 fighter aircraft

Meeting but meeting cipher result

India and China have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks in the last two and a half months. Despite this, however, there was no significant progress towards easing tensions in eastern Ladakh. On July 6, the two sides began the process of retreat, a day after telephone conversations between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. However, the exercise stalled in mid-July. The PLA retreated from the Galvan Valley and some other collision points but made no progress in retreating its troops from Pangong So, Depsang and some other areas.

