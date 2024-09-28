“Taiwan will eventually return to the embrace of the motherland.” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said this while speaking to the UN General Assemblyreiterating the one-China position (“it alone exercises sovereignty and jurisdiction over the Taiwan Strait, part of the South China Sea”) and that the complete reunification of the island with Beijing will be achieved.

Both the United States and Taiwan say the strait – a major trade route through which about half of global container ships pass – is an international waterway: “The complete reunification of China will be achieved, it is inevitable,” he said. added Wang to the assembly.

Considered a Chinese region unjustly separated from the motherland due to a “colonial” legacy, Taiwan, a de facto independent island, for Beijing it is a “rebel province” to be “reunified”: He vowed several times to annex it, by force if necessary. But Taiwan’s government and people overwhelmingly reject the prospect of CCP rule, and Taiwan’s leaders have vowed to increase deterrence measures and beef up defenses, urging China to cease its threats and return to dialogue.

Diplomatic tension remains one of the most topical issues. In recent years, China has intensified its pressure on Taiwanincreasing air force incursions into the air defense identification zone, economic coercion and cognitive warfare, to convince Taiwan to accept a Chinese takeover.

According to analysts «China will avoid war until the end. It would lead to an economic collapse and perhaps not even be able to deal with it militarily. In 2049, for the 100th anniversary of the proclamation of the People's Republic of China, the government wants to see it as a united great power. There will be a peaceful reunification. There are only a few kilometers between Taiwan and Chinese territory and there is a lot of trade between the two countries."





On May 20, Lai Ching-te took office in Taipei as the new president of the Republic of China (RDC), also known as Taiwan. Lai's rise to power came against a backdrop of particularly prolonged regional tension in East Asia, which peaked in the summer of 2022 but has since remained quite high over the past two years. One of the reasons at the center of these tensions is Taiwan itself, an island disputed between the territorial claims of the People's Republic of China and its condition of democratic self-government separate from that of Beijing, on which an important part of the geopolitical conflict that currently pits China and the United States is condensedthe. From a technological point of view, small Taiwan, despite its just 23 million inhabitants, is a superpower thanks to its global dominance in the field of semiconductors. In fact, the Taiwanese industry excels in the production of microchips. This is where most of the semiconductors used in the world are produced; and it is precisely these types of advanced chips that are leading the technological revolution linked to artificial intelligence.





Beijing’s hostile attitude dates back to the 1949 Chinese Civil War. At the time, the communists led by Mao Zedong defeated the nationalists of Chiang Kai-Shek. After the defeat, Chiang fled along with more than two million Chinese to the island of Taiwan, which had previously been controlled by colonial powers such as Portugal, the Netherlands, and finally Japan. Chiang Kai-Shek’s Nationalist Party ruled Taiwan as a dictatorship for 40 years. Since the first opposition party was recognized in 1987, Taiwan has transformed itself into a model democracy. “At no time in history has Taiwan been part of the People’s Republic of China, founded in 1949,” says political scientist Ho-fung Hung, a professor at Johns Hopkins University in the United States. Nonetheless, the Chinese government maintains that Taiwan is part of China. In his 2024 New Year speech, Xi Jinping stressed: “The reunification of our motherland is historically unstoppable.”