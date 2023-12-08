The American position on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is literally an example of double standards and cynicism. This was stated on December 8 by China’s permanent representative to the UN, Zhang Jun.

“To condone the continuation of fighting while advocating to prevent the conflict from escalating is self-deception,” he said.

The permanent representative called the continuation of fighting and mention of the protection of women, children and human rights extreme cynicism and demonstrations of double standards.

Jun added that China is extremely disappointed that the United States vetoed the draft resolution.

Earlier that day, Polyansky reported that the United States was actually prohibiting the UN Security Council (SC) from intervening in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, preventing it from adopting a ceasefire resolution in the Gaza Strip.

He also added that the suffering of civilians due to the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict must be stopped while there are those who benefit from it.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these conditions.