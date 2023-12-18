China | At least eight dead in earthquake in China

The magnitude of the earthquake that occurred near the surface of the earth in Gansu province was measured at 5.9.

in China at least eight people have died in a strong earthquake, reports the state news agency Xinhua. The authorities started emergency relief operations in the central parts of the country after the earthquake struck the night before Tuesday at midnight local time.

The magnitude of the earthquake near the surface of the earth in Gansu province was measured at 5.9, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced. According to the Xinhua news agency, areas of Gansu and neighboring Qinghai province experienced strong shaking and many residents fled to the streets.

Rescue services are investigating the amount of damage.

According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred about a hundred kilometers southwest of Lanzhou, the capital of Gansu province, and was followed by several smaller aftershocks.

Earthquakes are not uncommon in China. In August, an earthquake, milder than the one experienced now, struck eastern China, injuring 23 people and collapsing dozens of buildings.