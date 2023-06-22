China | At least 31 killed in restaurant explosion in northwestern China

The explosion that happened on Wednesday evening local time is said to have been caused by a gas leak.

In northwest China at least 31 people have died in an explosion at a restaurant in the city of Yinchuan, according to China’s state news agency Xinhua.

The explosion that happened on Wednesday evening local time is said to have been caused by a gas leak.

In addition, at least seven people are said to have been injured in the explosion at the Fuyang grill restaurant located in the city center. The injuries of one of the injured are serious.

Of the other injured, two received severe burns, two received minor injuries, and two received wounds from glass shards flying due to the explosion.

State The footage from the news channel CCTV shows how smoke is pushing out of the gaping hole in the facade of the restaurant at the same time as a good dozen firefighters are working hard at the scene of the accident.

According to China’s Ministry of Emergencies, more than a hundred people and 20 vehicles were sent to the scene from local rescue stations.

According to the ministry, the rescue operations were completed the night before Thursday.

President of China Xi Jinping has demanded, according to CCTV, a full contribution to the treatment of the injured and the improvement of security supervision.

The accident happened on the eve of the three-day Dragon Boat Festival celebrated in China.