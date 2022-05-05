China At least 26 people have died in a building accident in China – The woman was rescued from the rubble after six days

More deaths have been found in the building crash last Friday. Ten people have been rescued from the ruins.

China’s 26 dead have already been found in the ruins of a building that collapsed last week. The issue was reported by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), among others.

Rescue operations are still ongoing and more people are believed to be in the ruins.

Ten people have also been rescued from the ruins. The last of them was trapped in the ruins for as many as six days, surviving by regulating their limited drinking water. The woman even directed the rescue authorities to her safely, local media reported.

The six-story building that collapsed last Friday was located in Changsha, the capital of Hunan Province. The building included apartments, as well as a hotel and a cinema.

Due to an accident at least nine people have been arrested. Among them are the owner of the building and security inspectors accused of falsifying inspection results, among other things.

Building collapse is not uncommon in China due to poor safety and building standards and government corruption.

President of China Xi Jinping has called for searches “at any cost” and ordered an in-depth investigation into the causes of the collapse.

Also the mayor of Changshan Zheng Jianxin has vowed not to spare energy in the search for trapped people.