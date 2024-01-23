China | At least 20 people died in the landslide, the search for the missing continues

The rescuers are fighting against time and winter weather.

At least twenty people have died in yesterday morning's landslide in Yunnan province in southern China, state media reported on Tuesday. Rescue efforts are still continuing to find more than twenty missing people.

A landslide buried dozens of people in Zhenxiong County early Monday morning local time, Xinhua news agency reported.

A couple of hundred rescuers and residents of nearby areas are participating in the rescue work, who, according to Xinhua, are fighting against time and winter weather. The entire area is covered by a thick blanket of snow, making search operations difficult, Xinhua reported.

Director of Zhaotong Natural Resources and Planning Bureau Wu Junyao told Xinhua that the accident happened when a steep rocky area at the top of the slope collapsed, burying the people underneath.

Landslides are common in Yunnan province, where steep mountain ranges jut up against the Himalayan plateau.

Several natural disasters have occurred in China in recent months, some of which have been the result of extreme weather events, such as sudden heavy rains.

In September, heavy rains in southern China's Guangxi caused a landslide that killed at least seven people, according to media reports. Heavy rains also caused a similar disaster in August near the northern city of Xian, where more than 20 people died.

In June, a landslide in a remote and mountainous region of Sichuan province killed 19 people.