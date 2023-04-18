Wednesday, April 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

China | At least 20 dead in a hospital fire in Beijing

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 18, 2023
in World Europe
0
China | At least 20 dead in a hospital fire in Beijing

In a couple of hours, the rescue team had extinguished the fire and evacuated 71 people from the scene of the fire to another hospital.

Beijing

At least 21 people died in a hospital fire in Beijing on Tuesday, China’s state television company CCTV reported Tuesday evening China time.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The alarm about the fire had come in the early afternoon. In a couple of hours, the rescue team had extinguished the fire and evacuated 71 people from the scene of the fire to another hospital. More than 20 of them had died within a few hours, CCTV said.

Sunburned Changfeng Hospital is in Beijing’s Fengtai District. According to Chinese social media commentators, the hospital’s patients were quite elderly.

A video purporting to be from the scene of the fire was shared on Chinese social media. In the video, people were standing and sitting outside the windows on parts of air source heat pumps. Someone jumped into the large garbage can below.

See also  Castle party | It was exceptionally quiet in the castle extensions - a large part of the guests only arrived when the cameras turned off

In China, especially in Beijing, such big accidents often cause heated discussions about fire safety. There are often deficiencies in fire safety in China, and destructive fires happen quite often.

#China #dead #hospital #fire #Beijing

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Backyard Europe

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 19, 2023
0

-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->-->--> #Backyard #Europe

Next Post
Mohammed bin Rashid: Giving and the Emirates are two sides of the same coin

Mohammed bin Rashid: Giving and the Emirates are two sides of the same coin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result