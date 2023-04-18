China | At least 20 dead in a hospital fire in Beijing

In a couple of hours, the rescue team had extinguished the fire and evacuated 71 people from the scene of the fire to another hospital.

Beijing

At least 21 people died in a hospital fire in Beijing on Tuesday, China’s state television company CCTV reported Tuesday evening China time.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The alarm about the fire had come in the early afternoon. In a couple of hours, the rescue team had extinguished the fire and evacuated 71 people from the scene of the fire to another hospital. More than 20 of them had died within a few hours, CCTV said.

Sunburned Changfeng Hospital is in Beijing’s Fengtai District. According to Chinese social media commentators, the hospital’s patients were quite elderly.

A video purporting to be from the scene of the fire was shared on Chinese social media. In the video, people were standing and sitting outside the windows on parts of air source heat pumps. Someone jumped into the large garbage can below.

In China, especially in Beijing, such big accidents often cause heated discussions about fire safety. There are often deficiencies in fire safety in China, and destructive fires happen quite often.