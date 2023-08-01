State media reported on Tuesday that at least 20 people were killed and 19 are still missing after heavy rains from storm Doksuri hit Beijing and surrounding provinces. The downpours have submerged roads and left neighborhoods inundated with mud.

Storm Doksuri, a former super typhoon, moved toward north China after battering the southern province of Fujian on Friday, and after passing through the Philippines.

Heavy rain began to batter the capital and surrounding areas on Saturday, causing almost the equivalent of the average rainfall for the entire month of July to fall in Beijing in just 40 hours.

Fringes of the suburbs of the Chinese metropolis are still badly hit by rain, some of the heaviest in the city in years.

On the banks of the Mentougou river, one of the most affected areas, AFP reporters saw muddy debris scattered along the road.

One man claimed he had not seen such severe flooding since July 2012, when 79 people died and tens of thousands were evacuated. “This time it’s much bigger than that,” he stated, refusing to name him.

“It’s a natural disaster, there’s nothing you can do,” a 20-year-old man surnamed Qi, who was waiting for a taxi with his grandmother outside a hospital, told AFP. “(We) still have to work hard and rebuild,” he added.

On Tuesday, state broadcaster CCTV reported that the rains had killed at least 11 people in Beijing, two of whom were workers “killed on duty during rescue and relief.”

Thirteen people were still missing, but 14 others were found safe, the station added.







In neighboring Hebei province, another nine people were killed and six are missing. In turn, two other victims were reported in the northeastern province of Liaoning over the weekend.

President Xi Jinping called on Tuesday to make “every effort” to rescue those “lost or trapped” by the rains.

More than 100,000 people considered at risk in Beijing have been evacuated, according to the state-run Global Times newspaper.

Authorities have allocated 110 million yuan ($15.4 million) for relief work in the capital and surrounding provinces, CCTV reported.

“We’ll hold out as long as we can”

Florist Wang Yongkun, 62, had stacked sandbags around the door of his shop, but the interior floor was still covered in mud.

He explained that in 15 years working there he had never experienced anything similar to what happened in recent days.

“We started cleaning yesterday afternoon… and today we woke up again at seven to continue,” he said. “You just have to deal with this. We’ll take what we can,” he detailed, resigned.

Further south, in Fangshan district, the Dashi River had overflowed its banks, with trees along the bank partially submerged and some sections of the road cordoned off.

The paths were covered in mud, foliage and various debris, including an overturned armchair.

AFP reporters saw collapsed bridges in two places, with locals saying the damage had occurred during the rains.

Previous social media videos tagged in Fangshan had shown several cars being swept along the roads by fast-flowing currents.

A group of people wear raincoats at a tourist area during heavy rain in Beijing, China, on July 30, 2023. ©Thomas Peter/Reuters

Live footage from broadcaster CCTV on Tuesday morning showed a row of buses half-submerged in floodwaters.

In the parking lot of a high-rise apartment complex, cars were stacked on top of each other, alarms kept going off, while people lined up with buckets and other containers to collect fresh water.

chaotic scenes

Local media on Monday published images of chaotic scenes aboard high-speed trains stranded on the tracks for 30 hours, with passengers complaining they had run out of food and water.

The authorities “should properly relocate the affected people, work quickly to repair the damaged transportation, communication and electricity infrastructure, and restore the order of normal production and life as soon as possible,” President Xi Jinping stressed on Tuesday, April 1. August.

The capital activated a flood control dam on Monday for the first time since it was built in 1998, the Beijing Daily reported.

In addition, parts of Hebei remain under red alert for storms, with authorities warning of potential flash floods and landslides.

In Handan, Hebei province, rescuers lifted by a crane reached a man trapped on top of his car in floodwaters and carried him to safety before the car flipped over and was carried away by the current. .

China has been experiencing extreme weather and recording record temperatures this summer, events that scientists say are being exacerbated by climate change.

The country is already bracing for the arrival of Typhoon Khanun, the sixth such storm of the year, as it approaches China’s east coast.

Article adapted from its original English version