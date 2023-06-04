China | At least 19 people were killed in the landslide in the mountainous area

The landslide buried the local mining company’s construction site, which also included a residential area.

4.6. 14:28 | Updated 4.6. 19:14

in China At least 19 people were killed in a landslide in the western part of Sichuan on Sunday, local authorities said.

The landslide occurred at a high mountain state forest station in Jinkouhe near the city of Leshan at 6 a.m. local time. More than 180 people and a dozen vehicles were sent to rescue operations, the authorities said in their statement.

The landslide buried the local mining company’s construction site, which also included a residential area. A number of miners were evacuated from the area to safer areas, the state-run CCTV channel said.

The accident site is located approximately 240 kilometers from the provincial capital, Chengdu. The area is often affected by natural disasters, such as landslides and earthquakes.

In 2017, a landslide in the area completely buried the mountain village of Xinmo, leaving sixty houses behind.