China | At least 18 people died in a martial arts school fire in China, most of them dead children and young people

In China at least 18 people died early Friday in a fire that broke out at a martial arts school in the central parts of the country. An additional 16 people were injured in the fire.

Local media reported that most of the victims were pupils aged 7-16. Four of the injured have serious injuries.

The fire escaped at a school in Henan Province in the morning at local time. The fire was extinguished on Friday morning.

The official confirmed to the news agency AFP that the school is a martial arts center in Zhenxing.

The cause of the fire was not clear on Friday morning. According to media reports, the head of the school has been arrested.

Henan is the birthplace of traditional Chinese martial arts, with many kung fu academies, among others.

Social media users began demanding better fire safety in China online on Friday. The Henan Fire theme tag quickly garnered more than 1.5 million views.

Fatal fires are common in China. Fire safety regulations in the country are often deficient.

Friday’s fire hit a sensitive time for China’s ruling Communist Party. The party has stepped up security preparations ahead of its centenary celebrations on July 1st.