China | At least 16 died in the coal mine fire

According to the preliminary investigation, the fire started in the mine’s conveyor belt.

one person has died in a coal mine fire in southwest China's Guizhou province, local officials say.

The fire has been extinguished, and 16 people without signs of life were found after the extinguishing work, Panzhou City Administration said. According to the preliminary investigation, the fire started in the mine’s conveyor belt.

Mining safety in China has improved significantly in recent decades, but accidents are still common in the industry due to lax enforcement of safety rules.