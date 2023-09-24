At least 16 people were killed in a coal mine fire in southwest China’s Guizhou province on Sunday. The fire broke out in Shanjiaoshu around 8.10 am (2.10 am Italian time), explains the government of the city of Panzhou in a note published on its website in the evening.

“The fire was preliminarily caused by the conveyor belt catching fire, resulting in the entrapment of 16 people,” he added, without further details on what was damaged or how the fire started. Emergency personnel put out the fire and temperatures at the site returned to normal, but “after a preliminary check, 16 people have no vital signs.”

China operates thousands of coal mines, even as Beijing has pledged to peak greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. While safety standards in the country’s mining sector have improved in recent decades, accidents continue to plague frequently the industry, often due to lax enforcement of protocols, especially at the most rudimentary sites. According to official data, 245 people died in 168 accidents last year.