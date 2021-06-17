The three astronauts are supposed to stay on board the new “TIangong” space station for three months – it would be a record for China.

Update from Thursday, June 17, 2021, 10:50 a.m .: The first manned mission to the People’s Republic’s new space station started in China on Thursday night. The Long March 2-F launch vehicle took off from the Jiuquan spaceport in the Gobi desert. The rocket launched the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft. There are three Taikonauts on board the spaceship, who will remain in the “Tiangong” (“Heavenly Palace”) space station for three months and will promote its expansion.

After the space flight, the three Taikonauts successfully docked to the core module of the space station under construction. As the Chinese space program announced on Thursday, it was an automated docking maneuver with “Tianhe” (“Heavenly Harmony”). The cargo ship “Tianzhou 2” (“Heavenly Ship”) is currently connected to the room module on the other side.

Space travel in China: “Tiangong” space station is visited by three Taikonauts

It is China’s first manned space mission in almost five years. If the crew stays on the station for three months as planned, it would be the longest stay of Chinese astronauts in space to date. In 2016, two Chinese had spent a month in space.

The mission takes place shortly before the 100th anniversary celebrations of the ruling Communist Party of China on July 1st. In recent years, China has invested billions in its space programs to catch up with the space nations USA and Russia.

China sends three Taikonauts to the “Tiangong” space station

First report from June 16, 2021: Beijing – China wants to send a spaceship with three astronauts to its space station under construction for the first time on Thursday morning (May 17th, 2021). The Chinese space agency announced at a press conference that the launch is scheduled for 9.22 a.m. (3.22 a.m. CET). The Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo are part of the mission.

The first module of the “Tiangong” space station, which should be ready by the end of 2022, was sent into space at the beginning of May, the rocket stage that followed fell uncontrollably to the earth* caused an outcry. Another cargo flight with material and fuel followed at the end of May.

Chinese astronauts take off from Jiuquan space station

The astronauts are to take off from the “Jiuquan” space station in the Gobi desert and stay on board the core module of the new station for three months. The flight program is tightly timed: Another supply flight is scheduled to start in September. Three more astronauts will follow in October.

To finish building the space station, two more laboratory modules, each weighing a good 20 tons, will be brought into space. Two more cargo flights and two manned missions are planned for the next year. If the international space station ISS ceases to operate as planned in the next few years, China would be the only country that still operates a permanent outpost in space. (dpa / afp)