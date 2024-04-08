Expert Yunlin: Russian bomb will significantly affect the conflict in Ukraine

Chinese military observer Shao Yongling said that Russia is beginning mass production of the FAB-3000 “superbomb”, which will significantly affect the state of the conflict in Ukraine. His words lead National Radio of China (CNR).

According to the expert, the Russian bomb is one of the “most destructive aircraft weapons today.” If used by Russia, it could lead to a “doomsday” for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Among Kyiv's air defense systems, there are none that could successfully intercept “super bombs.” That is why the Ukrainian Armed Forces will not be able to repel a potential strike, Yunlin emphasizes.

Earlier, former US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) analyst Larry Johnson admitted that FAB-3000 bombs would allow Russian troops to destroy critical bridges across the Dnieper.