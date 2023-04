How did you feel about the content of this article?

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom recently declared that “China holds the key to understanding the origin of the coronavirus”. | Photo: EFE/EPA/MARTIAL TREZZINI

China asked the World Health Organization (WHO) this Saturday (8) not to “politicize” the investigation into the origin of Covid-19 and guaranteed that it did not carry out “any kind of concealment”.

According to the state broadcaster “CCTV”, the researcher at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention of China, Zhou Lei, defended in a press conference of the State Council that, in the initial stages of the pandemic, the dictatorship of the Asian country “shared all the results and data without any type of reservation or concealment”.

According to Zhou, the possibility that the virus began to spread in the city of Wuhan as a result of contagion between an animal and a human is “between probable and relatively probable”, based on investigations carried out in the city by the Chinese group of experts from the Center for Control and Prevention.

The expert also described as “between likely and very likely” the hypothesis that the virus arrived in Wuhan through an intermediate host and that the outbreak in the city originated from frozen products, a theory that Beijing has emphasized since 2020 as “probable” .

On the opinion of some experts that the origin of the infections in Wuhan is in a laboratory, Zhou classified it as “extremely unlikely”.

WHO investigations into the origin of Covid-19

The WHO expert group investigating the origin of Covid-19 recently raised the possibility that the raccoon dog, an animal sold at the market in Wuhan, where the pandemic began, was key in transmitting the pathogen to humans.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently declared that “China holds the key to understanding the origin of the Coronavirus” and that the body he directs asked the Asian country “to cooperate”.

Tedros recently emphasized that the different hypotheses about the origin of Covid-19 still stand.