Faced with accusations from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United States for China’s alleged lack of transparency in information on Covid-19, Beijing defends itself. The Chinese Foreign Ministry responded on January 5 that the epidemic situation in its territory is “controllable” and called for “impartiality.” For the WHO, the reported numbers do not match the panorama of crowded hospitals and crematoriums in the Asian giant.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mao Ning, assured in a press conference that Beijing has shared with the World Health Organization (WHO) in a “transparent” and “quick” way the data related to the virus and maintained that the “China’s epidemic situation is controllable”.

“Facts have shown that China has always, in accordance with the principles of legality, timeliness, openness and transparency, maintained close communication and shared relevant information and data with the WHO in a timely manner,” he said.

His statements came after Tuesday, January 4, the director of emergencies of the WHO, Mike Ryan, pointed out that with the new accounting scheme implemented by Beijing, hospitalizations, patients in intensive care and deaths from the coronavirus are underestimated. virus. Situation that “underrepresents the true impact” of the disease.

Since last December, the Chinese authorities have changed the counting criteria. Since then, only those who have died from coronavirus-related pneumonia and respiratory failure have been included in the list, unlike the previous method that included those who died from other symptoms while infected with Covid-19.

In addition, in the last weeks of 2022, China reported that starting this January the rates of infections and deaths from the virus will be released only once a month.

For Ryan, the new registry is “too limited” and the organization’s director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, went further by indicating that it is “a risk to life” in Chinese territory.

The clues behind the criticism

Official statistics indicated that only one virus-related death was recorded in seven days counted up to Monday, December 26.

In its latest weekly report, the WHO revealed that China reported 218,019 new cases weekly as of January 1.

Experts point out that the numbers reported by the Xi Jinping Administration are inconsistent with the experience of much less populous countries after they reopened.

Added to these suspicions are reports of alleged saturation in hospitals, funeral homes and crematoriums in the Asian nation, as shown by videos broadcast on social networks and verified by media such as ‘The New York Times’.

Likewise, witnesses cited by Reuters highlight scenarios such as that of a hospital in the Qingpu district, in the suburbs of Shanghai, where the magnitude of patients for the virus is of such magnitude that they ensure that many are in the corridors of the treatment area of emergencies and the main lobby. Most of those affected are elderly people who remain with oxygen tanks.

A group of workers stand by bodies in body bags at a funeral home, as outbreaks of Covid-19 continue, in Shanghai, China, on January 4, 2023. © Reuters

Other people interviewed by the British news agency indicated that they saw seven hearses in the parking lot of Shanghai’s Tongji hospital on Wednesday, January 4, where workers loaded at least 18 yellow bags used to move bodies.

After an unprecedented series of protests, China recently removed its strict ‘Covid zero’ policy that burdened its population for nearly three years. However, he is going through a new outbreak of the virus.

The WHO indicated that the spread of infections is being driven by Omicron’s BA.5.2 and BF.7 variants and indicated that XBB.1.5 spread to at least 29 countries, thus urging Beijing to present more reliable data.

Epidemiologists estimate at least 1 million deaths from Covid-19 in China by 2023, as well as an explosion of infections this January and a peak of the outbreak that would arrive next March.

As the disease spreads in a nation that has admitted low vaccination rates in the elderly population, abroad some governments are trying to shield themselves.

The United States along with a dozen other countries have imposed restrictions on travelers from China and the European Union agreed to urge all 27 member countries to require tests of less than 48 hours for travelers from China.

However, the new rules have sparked the ire of the Chinese government, which has promised retaliation.

