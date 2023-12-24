Beijing said it is always open to working with other countries based on mutual benefit

Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Friday (Dec 22, 2023) that China is always open to space exchanges and cooperation with the United States. However, he said the US must remove obstacles in the way of cooperation.

The spokesperson said that if Washington DC really wants to advance space exchanges and cooperation with China, they also need to repeal and abolish relevant legislation and stop making irresponsible comments.

Wang made these remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on remarks by U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns, who reportedly said that on lunar exploration, he does not believe the Chinese have shown much interest in working with the United States. United and that space is a contested area.

Noting that China is committed to the peaceful exploration and use of outer space, Wang said China is ready to carry out international space exchanges and cooperation with all countries on the basis of equality, mutual benefit, peaceful use and inclusive development, and actively promote the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity in the field of outer space.

“We are always open to space exchange and cooperation with the United States”he said, adding that the 2 sides have established mechanisms such as the working group on Earth science and space scientific cooperation and the China-US Civil Space Dialogue.

“The US, however, views space cooperation with China from a Cold War perspective”he stated.

US domestic legislation has been adopted to limit and impede space exchanges and cooperation with China, Wang said, adding that the United States has even imposed unilateral sanctions on relevant Chinese companies.

“This is the real reason that prevents cooperation between the 2 sides”said the spokesperson.

Noting that China has been actively advancing international cooperation in the field of lunar and deep space exploration, Wang said that the China National Space Administration recently issued the CE-5 Lunar Research Sample Distribution Guide and Cooperation Opportunities Announcement International for the Chang'e-8 Mission.

“We welcome scientists and researchers from the US and all other countries to apply according to the procedures”declared Wang

With information from Xinhua.