beijing requested not to “speculate” after the Pentagon accusation that a Chinese spy hot air balloon flew over the United States at a high altitude but which, according to Washington, “does not represent any military or physical risk”.

“Until the facts are clarified, speculation and commotion will not help to properly resolve this matter,” Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a press conference on Friday.

According to Mao, “Beijing is verifying reports that a spy balloon has been flying over the United States“, although he emphasized that “China has no intention of violating the territory or airspace of any sovereign state.”

“China hopes to deal with this matter calmly and prudently with the United States,” he added.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said in a statement that the US follows “closely” the movements of the globe.

“Once the balloon was detected, the US Government acted immediately to protect against the collection of sensitive information” by China, Ryder said, noting that this is not the first time that authorities have detected such a device in recent years.

For his part, a high-ranking Defense official said in a telephone conversation with journalists that they believe that the balloon belongs to China and that US President Joe Biden has been informed about it.

The announcement comes before US Secretary of State Antony Blinken begins a two-day visit to China on Sunday, the first trip by a US foreign minister to the Asian country since 2018.

The Defense official stated that after the detection of the balloon have been in contact with Chinese officials through various channelssuch as the respective Chinese and US embassies in Washington and Beijing.

EFE

