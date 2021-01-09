Although vaccines began to be applied around the world, the new coronavirus pandemic and the appearance of new strains postponed the illusions of returning to normality, those that Formula 1 reflected in November when it announced its calendar for 2021. In the last hours, China -where COVID-19 emerged more than a year ago- asked to postpone his Grand Prix to the second half of the year, same decision made by Australia, where it was planned to start the season on March 21.

In that planning, China appeared as the third GP, on April 11. However, Yibin Yang, general manager of the race promoter Juss Event, confirmed that they have been in telephone contact with Formula 1 “almost every week” and that “even though the calendar is in its usual place” , believes “that it is very doubtful that the F1 race will take place in the first half of the year, in April.”

“Our goal is to change it to the second half of the year, and we have formally submitted the request to move it“, he remarked before local media in statements published in Motorsport.

Likewise, he explained that “moving to the second half of the year depends on the city government’s plan.” “If we put all international events in the second half of the year, the capacity of the city will be exceeded. Hosting events successively requires large public, police and health department resources. It would face a lack of public resources, as well as to conflicts in terms of marketing with each other, “he added.

The rescheduling of the Chinese Grand Prix would add another challenge to Formula 1 in the second half of the year, as Australia is also looking for a new date for its career And there are only four free weekends since the end of the summer break and the close of the season in Abu Dhabi on December 5.

As revealed two days ago by Lawrence Stroll, father of pilot Lance and owner of Aston Martin, “Melbourne has been postponed, it is not official, but it will be.” “The race has not been canceled, it has been postponed, so we will go there over the fall. The first race will be in Bahrain“said the billionaire, something that F1 has not yet confirmed.

If China is postponed, April will be a month without races since before Vietnam was ruled out and a venue was not set for Sunday 25. But there are already cities willing to occupy those gaps: Portimao and Imola. The circuits that were added as an emergency in 2020, want to keep their place this year.

According Motorsport, “The current plan is for Portimao to host the Portuguese Grand Prix on April 11, replacing China, while Imola would host a race on April 25 instead of Vietnam.”

Of course, the organization still needs to confirm what will happen to Australia and China and how it will rearrange the chips for a season that could be again marked by the coronavirus.

The 2021 calendar: that’s how it was, will it be like this?

March 21: Australia

March 28: Bahrain

April 11: China

April 25: to be confirmed

May 9: Spain

May 23: Monaco

June 6: Azerbaijan

June 13: Canada

June 27: France

July 4: Austria

July 18: Great Britain

August 1: Hungary

August 29: Belgium

September 5: Netherlands

September 12: Italy

September 26: Russia

October 3: Singapore

October 10: Japan

October 24: United States

October 31: Mexico

November 14: Brazil

November 28: Saudi Arabia

December 5: Abu Dhabi