Saturday, March 11, 2023
China | As expected, the National People’s Congress appointed Li Qiang as prime minister

March 11, 2023
Li Qiang is an ally of President Xi Jinping and will succeed the outgoing Premier Li Keqiang.

China’s the People’s Congress has appointed as expected Li Qiang’s as the country’s new prime minister. Li Qiang is the president Xi Jinping ally and emerges as Prime Minister leaving the post Li Keqiang successor.

On Friday, the People’s Congress nominated Xi Jinping for a third presidential term.

Thousands of representatives attend a session of the National People’s Congress, but in practice its role in China’s political system is that of a rubber stamp. The People’s Congress, which started on Sunday, will last an estimated two weeks.

