China approves two new domestic vaccines against Corona

China’s National Administration of Medicinal Products said on Thursday that it has approved the general use of two other vaccines to prevent COVID-19.

Thus, the number of locally produced vaccines that have obtained approval in China reaches four.

The two new vaccines are produced by “Cansino Biology” and “Wuhan Institute of Biological Products” of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharma).

They will join the vaccine produced by “Sinovac Biotec”, which received approval this month, and another vaccine produced by the Beijing unit of “Sinopharma”, which received approval last year.

The four Chinese vaccines can be stored in normal freezing degrees, which may make them a suitable choice for many countries that may find it difficult to distribute vaccines that require more cold when long-term storage.