China’s drug regulator announced Thursday that it approved two other vaccines against the new coronavirus made by companies in that country.

Vaccines developed by CanSino Biologics and a Sinopharm unit received a conditional authorization, as it was found that they protected against covid-19, indicated the National Administration of Medical Products.

Conditional authorizations help to accelerate the placing on the market of medicines when clinical trials indicate that they will be effective despite not having passed all the phases.

The Wuhan Institute for Biological Products, a subsidiary of Sinopharm, claims that its vaccine is 72.51% effective, while the CanSino immunizer is 65.28% effective after 28 days.

The production of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine, which is already used in several countries, and will soon arrive in Argentina. Photo: AFP

A) Yes, China already has four approved vaccines produced in that country, following authorization of the CoronaVac vaccine from Sinovac this month and another from Sinopharm in December.

Still, the efficacy of the Chinese vaccines is lower than that of other immunizers produced by Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna, which are 95% and 94% effective respectively.

China wanted to have vaccinated 50 million people by mid-February. As of February 9, more than 40 million doses had been administered.

The country has also distributed free vaccines to 53 countries and is exporting its immunizers to more than 20 states.

