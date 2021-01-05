Sinopharm covid vaccine vial review, on December 25 in Beijing. Zhang Yuwei / AP

China has approved this Thursday the commercialization of its first vaccine against covid-19. It is the prototype developed by the state pharmaceutical company Sinopharm, which concluded the third and final phase of clinical trials on Wednesday with an efficacy rate of 79%. The Government of the country have also announced that the solution will be provided to the population in a non-profit campaign.

Sinopharm presented the request to the competent authorities on Wednesday and received the go-ahead within hours, as confirmed this morning at a press conference by Chen Shifei, deputy director of the National Administration of Medical Products. “After a series of rigorous examinations, evaluations, verifications and data analysis in accordance with the law and relevant procedures, it has been concluded that this vaccine (…) has more potential benefits than risks and therefore fully meets the requirements for its commercialization ”, has informed the government spokesman.

It is a “conditional” approval, as Chen has pointed out, given that “the Administration urges the company to continue with the tests” to “guarantee the quality and the updating of the specifications and labels according to adverse effects and data obtained in post-launch studies ”. The spokesperson has also advanced that the price of the injection will be set according to the cost of production. “Vaccines are a public good and the price can vary, but the overriding premise is that it will be provided free of charge.”

Sinopharm’s project, developed in collaboration with the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, consists of an inactivated virus vaccine. This carries a version of the virus genetically altered to be unable to reproduce, but generates an immune response in the body. The solution is inoculated by means of two injections.

The data revealed this Wednesday by the Chinese pharmaceutical company show a lower effectiveness than other prototypes presented previously. Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines reach 95%, and Russia’s Sputnik V 91%. Sinopharm had already concluded its clinical trials in the United Arab Emirates on December 9, where provisional results gave it 86% efficacy.

He release issued this Wednesday, however, it only consisted of five lines and left many questions to be resolved, including its possible side effects. Chen detailed this Thursday that “light fever occurred in less than 0.1% [de los casos] and serious allergic reactions, in two per million ”. However, the study population – that is, the number of subjects examined – and how many received the drug and how many were administered a placebo, details common in such documents, remain unknown.

During the meeting, Xu Nanping, Vice Minister of Science and Technology, reported that there are already 14 Chinese vaccine projects that are conducting clinical studies, five of them in their last phase. The political leader has also been confident in ensuring that the solutions that are approved will be effective against the different variants of the virus, such as the one detected in the United Kingdom, which in appearance is not more deadly but more contagious. “There is no evidence that the variants have a concrete impact on the effectiveness of vaccines,” Xu said.

Sinopharm’s vaccine was one of three approved in July for emergency use. Since then, the special groups vaccination campaign has caused the drug to have already been administered to more than two million people, Zeng Yixin, deputy director of the National Health Commission, clarified on Thursday. The authorities have proposed to vaccinate 50 million people before the lunar new year, in mid-February, a holiday that represents the largest human migration, with more than 3,000 million displacements, and that last year could not be celebrated normally when coinciding with the outbreak of the pandemic.

