Microsoft assured last Friday that China “unconditionally” approved its plan to buy the video game company Activision Blizzardat a time when the agreement still faces strong antitrust opposition in the United States and the United Kingdom.

(Read also: The multi-million dollar measures of the Asian powers to combat the low birth rate)

“China’s unconditional clearance of our Activision Blizzard acquisition follows clearance decisions from jurisdictions including the European Union and Japan, bringing the total to 37 countries representing more than two billion people,” a spokesperson for China said. Microsoft.

“The acquisition, combined with our recent engagements with the European Commission, will enable consumers around the world to play more games on more devices,” he added.

(You can read: ‘China violates our airspace every day’: fear in Japan by Asian giant)

The acquisition, combined with our recent engagements with the European Commission, will enable consumers around the world to play more games on more devices. See also Hamdan bin Mohammed: We have had the honor of raising our ambitions so that space, its planets and its stars are the ceiling

A few days ago, the European Commission approved the acquisition of the American video game giant Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, for a value of 69,000 million dollars, three weeks after a British veto that called into question the merger.

The Commission, the executive body of the European Union (EU), indicated in a statement that Microsoft had committed to respect measures that guarantee competition in the online gaming market.

(You can read: The patrol of decency: in India they deploy Police to avoid kissing in the subway)

These commitments “fully solve the competition problems detected by the Commission,” the community executive said in a statement.

The European Commission, which oversees the application of competition regulations in the block of 27 countries, had opened an examination on this merger in November.

Microsoft, owner of Xbox, embarked more than a year ago on the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, maker of iconic games such as “Call of Duty”, “World of Warcraft” and “Candy Crush”.

(Also: Group of North Koreans arrive in South Korea by crossing the maritime border)

If the operation is completed, Microsoft will become the third largest video game company by turnover, behind China’s Tencent and Japan’s Sony, maker of PlayStation.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING