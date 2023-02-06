The Chinese government affirmed today that the Latin American countries through which it flew over the second Chinese airship detected by the Pentagon they “understand” that it “poses no threat”.

“China is always governed by international law, we do not represent a threat to any of these countries and they understand it that way,” said Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Mao Ning at the department’s daily press conference on Monday.

(Furthermore: China expresses its anger over the downing of its ‘spy balloon’ in the United States)

The countries over which the passage of the aircraft has been detected are Colombia, Venezuela and Costa Rica.

According to Mao, the airship “belongs to China”, is used “for flight tests for civil purposes” and “was affected by weather conditionsin addition to its limited maneuverability, which caused its unintentional entry into the airspace of Latin American countries.

Last Friday, the Pentagon spokesman, Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, announced that the United States. had detected a second airship, after the discovery on Thursday in US airspace, but over the skies of Latin America.

(Also: The Spy Balloon Raid That Further Strained US-China Relations)

China had not commented regarding this second alleged “spy balloon” until this Monday.

The Chinese airship was shot down this Saturday by the US government on the direct order of President Joe Biden. Photo: AFP PHOTO / CHASE DOAK

The “spy balloon” crisis worsened this Saturday after the United States shot downby direct order of the US president, Joe Biden, the Chinese aircraft that had been flying over the North American country for several days.

(We recommend: New 7.5 magnitude earthquake shakes southeastern Turkey)

In response to the maneuver, China expressed deep “dissatisfaction and protest” considering that the United States “overreacted” for using force to shoot down the aircraft that was flying over its airspace.

The discovery of the first of these “spy balloons” in US airspace has sparked a diplomatic crisis between Washington and Beijing and prompted the travel suspension that Secretary of State Antony Blinkenhe planned to do to the Asian country last weekend.

EFE

More news