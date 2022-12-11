Baijiahao called the Russian AK-47 the king of assault rifles for its ability to inflict serious damage

Baijiahao Chinese portal user named the “king of machine guns” is the Russian AK-47 for its ability to inflict serious damage. He praised its technical characteristics, robust design and smooth operation in all conditions.

According to him, the automatic rifle, created by Soviet designer Mikhail Kalashnikov, is distinguished by its strength, durability and low cost, which ensured its popularity around the world.

The author of the material noted that the AK-47 has high power, even a good body armor will not completely save from a bullet fired from this weapon. In addition, the assault rifle is capable of firing armor-piercing projectiles to destroy light armored vehicles.

“This assault rifle, cheap, durable, low failure rate, safe and reliable, adapts well to the environment. It is these advantages that make the Kalashnikov assault rifle the most popular firearm in the world, firmly securing it in the place of the “king of machine guns”,” summed up user Baijiahao.

Earlier it became known that the Russian 5.45 mm AK-12 assault rifle, which was finalized on the basis of the experience of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, will begin to be produced in 2023. In July, it was reported that the AK-12 exceeded the Russian Ministry of Defense norm for non-stop firing bursts by three times. The machine gun withstood 680 shots.