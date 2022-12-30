China has appointed its ambassador to the United States, Chen Gang, as its new foreign minister, as the Asian country shows signs of returning to a strategy of quiet diplomacy, after a growing backlash over its confrontational style.

The move was announced Friday evening, via China National Radio, which said the decision was taken at a meeting of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, according to Bloomberg news agency today. Chen replaces Wang Yi, who is likely to take over the highest foreign policy position in the Communist Party.

Chen, who was sent to the United States in July 2021, had walked a fine line between defending Beijing’s interests and showing a softer side to Chinese diplomacy.

Chen’s appointment coincides with efforts by Chinese President Xi Jinping to mend strained relations with the United States and its allies. He held his first personal summit with US President Joe Biden during the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali, and also met with leaders of major US partners, including Japan and Australia.