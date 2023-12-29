China appointed Dong Jun as new defense minister on Friday to replace the previous minister, according to local media.

The Chinese Defense Minister plays the role of a front for the People's Liberation Army in its dealings with the media and with other militaries.

Dong, 62, was recently the Navy Commander of the People's Liberation Army. He will replace Li Changfu, who took over as Defense Minister last March.

Beijing did not explain the reason for Li's disappearance, but it stripped him of his title as defense minister and state councilor in October.

Dealing with the US Army is one of the most important roles of the Chinese Defense Minister, with the aim of reducing the risks of conflict.

When US President Joe Biden met his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in San Francisco last month, they both agreed to resume high-level military talks that were suspended after the visit of then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan in August 2022.