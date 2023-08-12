According to CNN, the Chinese real estate company Country Garden has a debt burden of about 193 billion dollars. The company is already late in repaying two debt installments.

Country Gardenone of China’s largest real estate companies, is reeling under its debt burden, according to international financial media.

The company said on Thursday that it expects losses of 45-55 billion yuan, or about 5.7-6.9 billion euros, from the first half of 2023. The losses would be the company’s worst since its 2007 IPO.

According to the company, the losses are due to weakened sales and lower margins as well as the general situation in the industry.

The company’s Hong Kong-listed shares fell 8.7 percent after the announcement.

Country Garden the debt burden is already about 193 billion dollars, i.e. about 177 billion euros, says CNN Business.

According to CNN, the company missed two debt repayments earlier this week. The company did not respond to CNN’s requests for comment on the matter.

Credit rating agency Moody’s downgraded the company’s credit rating from B1 to Caa1 due to late loan payments, which means that the risk of the company not being able to repay its debts is very high.

During 2023, the company will have to pay at least USD 137 million in debt interest, an analyst at the financial services company Morningstar Jeff Zhang estimated according to CNN.

According to Zhang, it is likely that Country Garden will default on its debts at some point.

The company the debt burden is already approaching the world’s most indebted the debt burden of the company, including Evergrande, which operates on the Chinese real estate market.

Evergrande has financial liabilities of more than 300 billion dollars, or about 265 billion euros. Trading in the company’s shares has been suspended since March last year.